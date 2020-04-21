Keeping up with regular check-ups during COVID-19

It's important to continue looking after you and your children's health.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While hospitals and medical offices aren't performing elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic, regular check ups are still happening.

Local 5's Elias Johnson explains why you should keep your scheduled wellness appointments.

There is a concern right now among medical professionals that young children and others aren't getting their vaccines.

Doctors in Iowa say when social distancing restrictions are lifted in the future, they are worried diseases we had under control before the pandemic might come back because vaccinations haven't been kept up.

Unity Point Health Clinics are making changes to make sure regular check-ups for kids are still happening.

They are setting up appointments in the morning for children.

Families can come in as a group to get all of the children in the family checked out in one visit.

The clinics are safe to visit, said Unity Point Health.

They're constantly disinfecting and cleaning high-touch areas.

Keeping regular appointments doesn't just go for kids.

Adults should maintain check-ins with their doctor and keep their scheduled

check ups, even during the pandemic.

Make sure to practice safe social distancing when you go.