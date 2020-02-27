Keeping warm in winter's past

Starting Thursday, Living History Farms invites you for a look at the textiles and tools used to keep Iowans warm during Midwestern winters in the past.

The "Keeping Warm in the Midwest" exhibit will feature hand and machine piece quilts, natural fur lap robes, winter artifacts including a parlor stove, bed warmers and much more. You can also watch as hand-quilters demonstrate quilting techniques along with a variety of other textile artist each day.

"Keeping Warm in the Midwest" will run Thursday, February 27 through March 1, then March 5-8 from 1 to 6 p.m. each day. Tickets are available online and are $6 for members or $7 for nonmembers at the door.