Victim returns home following shooting outside East High School

Kemery Ortega and her mother told Local 5 the recovery has been a smooth process and is moving along faster than they expected.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday marked a big step forward in the recovery for one of the victims of the shooting that occurred earlier this month outside of East High School in Des Moines.

In that March 7 shooting, 15-year-old Jose David Lopez died and two girls were hurt, including 18-year-old senior Kemery Ortega. On Thursday, Ortega was cleared by the hospital to return home.

Earlier in the week, Ortega, who was shot in the head, was transferred out of the hospital and into rehab.

“I remember everything from the moment I got out of my friend's car to go into my other friend's car," Ortega said. "And then I saw my friend crouch. And since I saw him crouch, I'm like, something's gonna happen. And I think that's where I got hit. And that's where I blacked out.”

Six suspects are currently charged with Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the shooting, four of which will be tried as adults.