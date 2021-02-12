Kim Potter Trial: Jury selection nearly complete heading into Friday

Only two more jurors are needed to complete the 14-person panel for the trial of the former officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If final two jurors are selected Friday, the trial could begin earlier than Dec. 8

12 total jurors selected so far, six women and six men

19 total potential jurors dismissed so far

State has used all its peremptory strikes; defense has used four and has one left

Kim Potter will take the stand in her own defense

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 2, 2021





Twelve of 14 jurors have been seated in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer accused in the death of Daunte Wright, as the week comes to a close.

Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in that April 2021 shooting.

Thus far the jury includes one Black person, two Asian people and nine white people.

On Thursday, the first panelist chosen was a white man who works in IT. Following his questioning, the courtroom adjourned for lunch.

When they resumed in the afternoon, Judge Chu brought back a juror who had already been seated, citing his concerns over details of his life that had been revealed during the first round of questioning on Tuesday that made it possible for people to identify him.

The juror told the court he didn’t realize the selection process was being livestreamed, and said his phone started "blowing up" as soon as he left the courtroom.

After more questioning from Chu, the juror decided he was still willing to sit on the panel. Defense attorney Earl Gray apologized to the juror for using his last name while addressing him.

The next juror seated was a white woman and mother of two. She was followed by the final juror selected on Thursday, a white man who works for a tech company and had served in the Navy.

The process to select the last two jurors begins Friday morning. Judge Regina Chu had previously said that the final two jurors chosen will serve as non-deliberating alternates. If the two remaining jurors are selected before the end of the day, opening statements, currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 8, could start sooner.

The state has used all its peremptory strikes, while the defense has one remaining.