LIVE: Kim Potter trial begins with opening statements

The former Brooklyn Center police officer is on trial for the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury seated for opening statements

State allowed to use three “spark of life” photos of Daunte Wright, objections to sharing autopsy photos overruled

Judge Chu: Evidence about “bad behavior” of Daunte Wright not admissible in court unless Potter was aware of it at the time of the shooting

9:45 a.m.

The start of Kim Potter's trial was delayed by about 45 minutes Wednesday morning because of discussions between attorneys and the judge in her chambers.

Judge Regina Chu confirmed on the record that she overruled the defense's objections of using Daunte Wright's autopsy photos, saying they are necessary for the purpose of describing his injuries.

On Monday, Chu had decided to not allow the defense to show the jury a photo of Daunte Wright holding a gun to counter any "spark of life" testimony, and also ruled on Monday that the autopsy photos won't be broadcast on the courtroom livestream.

Judge Chu also ruled other evidence about bad behavior of Daunte Wright would not be admissible in the case unless Potter was aware of it at the time of the shooting.

The state is raising what could be the biggest issue in this trial. The defense will argue the state must prove Potter *knew* she had her gun in her hand. The prosecution believes that's a misstatement of the law. Judge Chu *will* let the defense make that argument. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 8, 2021

Kim Potter faces charges of first and second-degree manslaughter for the April 2021 shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The jury is made of up 14 people, seven men and seven women. Of those jurors, all the men are white, two women are Asian and one woman is Black.

The defense will argue that Potter's killing of Wright was an innocent mistake, and since she thought she was firing her Taser instead of her gun, it was an accident.

Judge Regina Chu decided on Monday that she will instruct the jury that recklessness in first-degree manslaughter requires "proof of a conscious or intentional act... that creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the actor is aware of and disregards."

She also denied the defense's request to instruct the jury that Daunte Wright was committing a violent crime by fleeing into a vehicle and could have hurt or killed officers while driving away. The defense suggests that could make the actual shooting justified.

But Chu is going to make them argue that point instead of giving instructions to the jury.

Judge Chu will allow limited testimony about Potter's reputation for being peaceful and law-abiding as an officer.