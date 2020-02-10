Wineries and breweries allowed to reopen Friday night in Johnson, Story counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new public health proclamation that clarifies the reopening process.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of wineries, breweries, and distilleries in Story and Johnson counties will be allowed to reopen their doors at 5 p.m. Friday after shutting down for more than a month.

According to a new COVID-19 public health proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday afternoon, the order allows for the reopening of wineries, breweries and distilleries that were closed in Johnson and Story County since late August.

Restaurants and bars, including wedding reception venues and country clubs, will be allowed to reopen in those counties on Oct. 5.

If those bars and restaurants decide to reopen, they must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining alone. All customers must have a seat at a table, booth, or bar and must eat their food or drink their beverage while seated at a table, booth, or bar, per the state guidelines.

Below is the full proclamation addressing Johnson and Story counties.

Bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments across the state have been allowed to serve customers while practicing proper hygiene and social distancing.

Several businesses have been fined by the Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) for violating governor's emergency public health disaster proclamation.