Klause Morris, 13, went missing Saturday afternoon, according to police. He was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. He's 5'2" and 120 pounds.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police are searching for a missing teen from Marshalltown Sunday, and they're asking for the public's help.

Klause Morris, 13, was last seen by his family on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., according to Marshalltown police.

Klause was wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans a possibly a black head wrap or headband. He's Black, 5'2" and 120 pounds.