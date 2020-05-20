x
Knoxville leaders announce appointment of new police chief

Lt. Aaron Fuller is being picked as head of the city's police department, leaders said.
Credit: City of Knoxville/Facebook
Lt. Aaron Fuller

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A longtime member of the Knoxville Police Department is moving up within the ranks. 

Knoxville leaders announced Wednesday Lt. Aaron Fuller was chosen for the top job. 

Fuller has served on the Knoxville force for nearly 15 years. 

“Aaron will continue the hard work and dedicated service our community has come to expect from the department," Knoxville City Manager Aaron Adams said. "I am excited to see the future of the Knoxville Police Department under Chief Aaron Fuller, and know he is more than up to the task.”
City of Knoxville, IA Government
The City of Knoxville is pleased to announce Lieutenant Aaron Fuller... as its next Chief of Police. Aaron was chosen from a competitive field of applicants, following a comprehensive nation-wide search. He is a 14 ½ year veteran of the department, holds a Master's Degree, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has a significant amount of training.
The city said his appointment is pending approval of the Knoxville City Council, which will consider it at its June 1st meeting.

