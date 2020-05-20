Knoxville leaders announce appointment of new police chief

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A longtime member of the Knoxville Police Department is moving up within the ranks.
Knoxville leaders announced Wednesday Lt. Aaron Fuller was chosen for the top job.
Fuller has served on the Knoxville force for nearly 15 years.
“Aaron will continue the hard work and dedicated service our community has come to expect from the department," Knoxville City Manager Aaron Adams said. "I am excited to see the future of the Knoxville Police Department under Chief Aaron Fuller, and know he is more than up to the task.”
The city said his appointment is pending approval of the Knoxville City Council, which will consider it at its June 1st meeting.