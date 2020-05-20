Knoxville leaders announce appointment of new police chief

Lt. Aaron Fuller is being picked as head of the city's police department, leaders said.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A longtime member of the Knoxville Police Department is moving up within the ranks.

Knoxville leaders announced Wednesday Lt. Aaron Fuller was chosen for the top job.

Fuller has served on the Knoxville force for nearly 15 years.

“Aaron will continue the hard work and dedicated service our community has come to expect from the department," Knoxville City Manager Aaron Adams said. "I am excited to see the future of the Knoxville Police Department under Chief Aaron Fuller, and know he is more than up to the task.”

City of Knoxville, IA Government The City of Knoxville is pleased to announce Lieutenant Aaron Fuller... as its next Chief of Police. Aaron was chosen from a competitive field of applicants, following a comprehensive nation-wide search. He is a 14 ½ year veteran of the department, holds a Master's Degree, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has a significant amount of training.