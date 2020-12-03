Knoxville police searching for missing teenage girl

No foul play is suspected in the case, however police say Graciee Comer's parents need help finding her.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl from Knoxville.

Graicee Comer was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after she didn't come home from school. Her school is in Knoxville.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Knoxville Police Department, however her parents need "all of our help" in finding her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Knoxville Police Department at 641-828-0554.