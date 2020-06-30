'This is not the outcome any of us wanted': Knoxville Raceway cancels 2020 Nationals

The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals will not happen until August 11-14, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Due to COVID-19, the 60th Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals has been postponed until August 11-14, 2021, the Knoxville Raceway announced Tuesday.

The decision was made collaboratively between Raceway officials and the Marion County Fair Board. Those involved say the decision was incredibly tough to make, and the outcome is heartbreaking not just for them personally, but for the community.

“This is devastating for all of us on the fair board and at the track, as we know it is for all our fans, competitors, sponsors, employees and everyone in the racing community,” Brian Bailey, president of the Marion County Fair Board, said.

“A year without the Knoxville Nationals just feels surreal. This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We can promise everyone, that when the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s happens, it will be our biggest event yet. We’ll be eager and ready to welcome all 23,000-plus fans back to Knoxville.”

Anyone with tickets to the event will automatically have their ticket rolled over for use at next year's event. The tickets themselves as they stand right now will not be accepted though, as new tickets will be issued.

If you can't make the event next year, or if you just want your money back, you can also give the raceway a call at 641-842-5431 to return your tickets for a refund.

In place of Nationals, Knoxville Raceway will partner with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series for three nights of racing, which will be held on August 13-15. The Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank, previously scheduled for August 9, will now take place on the 15th.

Only 7,000 spectators will be allowed each night. More info on this event will be put out at a later date.

It's also important to note that tickets for the 2020 nationals will not be transferable for the World of Outlaws racing nights next month, so you'll have to get tickets for that separately if you want to go.