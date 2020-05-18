Fire at Knoxville VA Campus 'intentionally set', sheriff's office says

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a fire around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A fire at the Knoxville VA Campus over the weekend was "intentionally set", according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a release they received a report of a structure fire at the complex at 1515 W Pleasant in Knoxville around 1:21 p.m. Sunday.

Crews responded and located the fire in Building 2 of the campus. The fire was contained to one room.

"It was determined that this fire was intentionally set and is being investigated by the Marion County Sheriff's Office," a release reads.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Lt. Justin Kingrey with the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 641-828-2220.