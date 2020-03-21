Krause Gateway Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Krause Gateway Center will be closed for the next two weeks after an employee confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus Friday.
That's according to a statement from Krause Group, the parent company Kum & Go.
The statement said most of their staff was already working from home when they received confirmation. They immediately sent all employees home and closed down the building.
Cleaning crews will be sent to the building this weekend per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations, according to the company.
The company will work closely with local and state health authorities to make sure anyone who's had contact with the individual is notified accordingly.
