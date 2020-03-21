Krause Gateway Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

Krause Group, parent company of Kum & Go, says a full-time associate learned they tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Krause Gateway Center will be closed for the next two weeks after an employee confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

That's according to a statement from Krause Group, the parent company Kum & Go.

The statement said most of their staff was already working from home when they received confirmation. They immediately sent all employees home and closed down the building.

Cleaning crews will be sent to the building this weekend per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations, according to the company.