Kum & Go robbery suspect found hours later Sunday night

WAUKEE, Iowa — A robbery suspect is in the Dallas County Jail after robbing a Kum & Go Store Sunday in Waukee.
Waukee Officers responded to the Kum & Go Store located at 3105 Grand Prairie Parkway, regarding an armed robbery that took place. The suspect later identified as 32-year-old Sammy Dujuan Woodard, entered the store, approached one of the employees behind the counter and a physical altercation ensued. Woodard took an undisclosed about of money.
Around 8:46 p.m., Woodard was stopped and detained by Lamoni Police Department. Woodard had an outstanding arrest warrant from eastern Iowa. A large amount of cash was found on him at the time of the stop.