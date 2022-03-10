Police asking for public's help to locate Ankeny teen boy

According to the Ankeny Police Department, Kyler Vander Ploeg was reported missing on March 8 and hasn't been seen since March 4.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday, March 4.

A news release from the Ankeny Police Department said Kyler Vander Ploeg was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. Vander Ploeg is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair.

Police said Vander Ploeg hasn't been seen by his family since March 4. However, he has been seen in the Ankeny area as recently as March 9. No one has been able to contact him as of 10:18 a.m. Thursday.

Those who have information about Vander Ploeg's whereabouts are asked to call the Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333, extension #5.

