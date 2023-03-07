Boat explosion injures five at Lake Rathbun

According to the DNR, the explosion was likely due to a mechanical malfunction when the engine was starting up.

MORAVIA, Iowa — Five people, including three children, suffered burns after a boat motor exploded at an Iowa lake, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun.

One woman had moderate to severe burns and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital via helicopter. A man and three minors were taken to a Centerville hospital by ambulance, all with minor burns.