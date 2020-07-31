Army Corps of Engineers 'does not recommend' swimming at 2 Lake Red Rock beaches

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District said it's because of elevated bacteria levels.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — If you're planning to enjoy a weekend out on the water, you're advised to avoid some beaches in central Iowa.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District isn't recommending swimming at the North Overlook and Whitebreast beaches at Lake Red Rock because of "elevated bacteria levels."

The beaches, which are near Pella, will have "swimming not recommended" signs until future testing shows low bacteria counts.