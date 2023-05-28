Marion County officials locate body of missing swimmer at Lake Red Rock

Marion County Law Enforcement began the search for 21-year-old Urias Gbarjolo of Johnston at 7:27 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a missing swimmer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Marion County Officials located a missing swimmer's body after hours of searching Lake Red Rock Sunday morning.

Marion County Law Enforcement began the search for 21-year-old Urias Gbarjolo of Johnston at 7:27 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a missing swimmer.

Reportedly, a group of young males were swimming near the Whitebreast boat ramp Saturday evening when one of them did not resurface.

The search paused around midnight Saturday and resumed shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Using scan sonar on a sheriff's office boat, officials were then able to locate Gbjarjolo's body and bring him to shore, where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

"My heart goes out to the family of this young man. It is always sad when an individual with such a promising future is taken from us at such a young age. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said.

Gbarjolo was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Pleasantville Fire and Rescue and dive team, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Pella Rural Fire Department, the Central Iowa Dive team and the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the search.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest updates.