Landlord, boy's father charged in Oskaloosa fire that killed boy, 7

Court records show they pleaded not guilty to child endangerment

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa landlord and the father of a 7-year-old boy killed in a house fire have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and other charges.

Court records say Ronald Fogle and Kahal Chauhan were indicted for child endangerment and neglect of a dependent person. Chauhan's trial is set to begin May 19.

Fogle's trial hasn't been scheduled. David Fogle's mother was burned trying to rescue him from the Feb. 15, 2019, blaze.