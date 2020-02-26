x
Landlord, boy's father charged in Oskaloosa fire that killed boy, 7

Court records show they pleaded not guilty to child endangerment
Family of boy killed in Oskaloosa fire speaks out

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa landlord and the father of a 7-year-old boy killed in a house fire have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and other charges. 

Court records say Ronald Fogle and Kahal Chauhan were indicted for child endangerment and neglect of a dependent person. Chauhan's trial is set to begin May 19. 

Fogle's trial hasn't been scheduled. David Fogle's mother was burned trying to rescue him from the Feb. 15, 2019, blaze. 

The records don't provide any specifics on what prosecutors say Chauhan and Ronald Fogle did or failed to do that merited the charges. 