The Saylor Township Fire Department said a large tree fell on a car around 1 a.m. Thursday. No serious injuries were reported.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Saylor Township Fire Department was called for a rescue early Thursday morning when a large tree fell on a car "at random", according to a Facebook post.

The tree significantly damaged the car, but no serious injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at the 800 block of NE 52nd Avenue.