One dies in Saturday night fire at Bettendorf home

A female resident of the home was unable to escape the fire, according to Bettendorf Fire Rescue.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — UPDATE:

Bettendorf Fire Rescue confirmed on Monday, Nov. 8 the death of a female resident of the home who was unable to escape. A male resident who was also home at the time of the fire was able to get out.

As of Monday, an Iowa Fire Marshal's Office fire investigator was working with Bettendorf Fire Rescue to determine the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL:

A fire left a Bettendorf home with significant damage late Saturday night, according to local officials.

The fire reportedly broke out at about 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at a home on the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Road.

Multiple crews from surrounding areas, including Davenport, Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale, responded to the scene to assist after smoke was seen coming out of the attic.

Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said there was significant damage to the building, and first responders remained on scene investigating for several hours after the blaze was put out.