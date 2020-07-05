Latest on unemployment in Iowa and what's being done

The coronavirus has left many Iowans and people across the country filing for unemployment.

IOWA, USA — New unemployment numbers show one in five Americans are still out of work.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 3.1 million people filed for unemployment for the first time last week, adding to the more than 22 million Americans out of work.

Last week was the first time businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties were allowed to partially re-open.

Lets start with the good news.

Iowan's filing for initial unemployment claims last week was 24,693. That's down from the 27,220 who filed for the first time the previous week. The bad news is we are still losing jobs faster than they're coming back.

Iowa's total unemployment grew last week to 181,358 as 12,387 more people are now receiving unemployment.

The industries with the most claims:manufacturing industry, self-employed, independent contractors, health care & social assistance, accommodation & food services, retail trade, etc.

To put a dollar amount on it all, this week a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid to 164,088 Iowans.

Since April 4, a total of $439,126,200 in benefits has been paid.

So how long can this continue?

Each state will likely soon find its unemployment trust diminished, according to the tax foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

The federal unemployment account continues and will replenish state unemployment funds when necessary in nine states, which will eventually have to begin repaying the federal money borrowed during the outbreak.

So far, Iowa is not one of the states that has had to rely on the compensation for help.