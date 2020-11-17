White House Coronavirus Task Force calls Iowa's COVID spread 'aggressive, unrelenting'

The task force called the state's current mitigation efforts "inadequate" and says that more must be done.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The spread of coronavirus in Iowa now puts the state the third-highest rate of new cases per capita, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force reported dated Nov. 15.

"There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration," the report, which was obtained by ABC News, reads.

The task force called the COVID spread in Iowa is "exponential and unyielding. The mask requirements in limited settings are a good start for Iowa to slow the spread, however, this recommendation needs to be expanded to all public settings."

On Monday evening, Reynolds issued a televised address to all Iowans, announcing a limited mask mandate.

Many doctors from across the state called the latest announcement inadequate and asked for the governor to do more.

Ask yourself this:



1) does the virus only spread after 10pm

2) if you don’t need to wear a mask unless you will be next to someone for 15 minutes, will you ever need wear a mask?



The answer to both of these questions is no — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼😷 (@eliowa) November 16, 2020

Summary of the studies showing that masks work.

It's a very nice and quick read. https://t.co/fs1c1y63Bm — Rossana "MaskUpIA/FaceShieldsForAll" Rosa MD (@DrRossanaRosa) November 17, 2020

The task force called for the limitation of restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25% and limiting bar hours until cases and test positivity decrease.

Bars and restaurants are told to close at 10 p.m. in the governor's latest proclamation, but capacity limitations were not included in the new guidance.

The task force also called for active testing in schools for teachers and students where cases are increasing. That also isn't happening.

In fact, many Iowans have reached out to Local 5, complaining of the lack of testing availability in their communities.

"On university campuses, students are letting their guards down with Thanksgiving break less than a week away. Message to students to continue their mitigation actions on and off-campus to protect others and themselves," the task force notes.

"If they are going home, they should follow CDC holiday guidelines for protective behaviors."

Gov. Reynolds would have received the report before reversing course and announcing extra mitigation efforts on Monday.