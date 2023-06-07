Latino Film Festival to celebrate Pride Month with theme night

The Latino Center of Iowa is bringing back the Des Moines Latino Film Festival to central Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Attention, movie lovers in Iowa: the Des Moines Latino Film Festival kicks off next Tuesday.

The five-day event, hosted by Latino Center of Iowa, has something for everybody.

Each night has a different theme. In celebration of Pride Month, Tuesday's theme is Pride Night in partnership with Capital City Pride.

Organizers think this night is important because they want everybody to be included.

“I think for us, it’s really just trying to continue to grow the presence of the Latino Center of Iowa alongside the Latino Film Festival in the third year," said Manny Toribio, a board member of the Latino Center of Iowa. "Show them that we’re an inclusive community with regards to the organization and that we want to bring all different facets.”

Each night of the festival is at a different venue, with Pride Night taking place at the State Historical Building.

All events are completely free to the public.

Here's the schedule for the week:

June 13, 4:30 p.m.: Opening Night at Des Moines Art Center

June 14, 4:30 p.m.: Pride Night at State Historical Building

June 15, 4:30 p.m.: Drive-In Night at Rebel's All American Drive-In at Valley West Mall

June 16, 4:30 p.m.: Fright Night

June 17, 10 a.m.: Films and Family Fun at Valley Junction's Railroad Park

