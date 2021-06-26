UPDATE: missing 6 year-old in Denison found safe

Mackenzie Godden was reported missing Friday night according to a release shared by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

DENISON, Iowa — Mackenzie Godden has been found safe according to Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

She was reported missing Friday night in Crawford County, according to a release shared by the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the search.

Kensie, as she is also known, was last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and gray pants. Investigators say she walked away from a home on Oak Ridge Drive in Denison around 7:00 p.m. Friday.