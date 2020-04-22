Law enforcement team up for traffic sting on Des Moines area interstates Friday

The traffic safety awareness project is occurring due to increased reports of dangerous driving behavior, leaders say.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Riskier driving among some in the Des Moines metro is prompting one group to increase its traffic enforcement efforts Friday.

The Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force plans to conduct a traffic safety awareness project. Law enforcement from several different Iowa jurisdictions will, among other things, pay close attention to impaired and distracted driving, plus speeding.