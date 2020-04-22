Law enforcement team up for traffic sting on Des Moines area interstates Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Riskier driving among some in the Des Moines metro is prompting one group to increase its traffic enforcement efforts Friday.
The Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force plans to conduct a traffic safety awareness project. Law enforcement from several different Iowa jurisdictions will, among other things, pay close attention to impaired and distracted driving, plus speeding.
The task force said in a release this initiative is a compliment to other enforcement efforts this week through the Iowa State Patrol, the Des Moines Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.