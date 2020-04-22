x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Law enforcement team up for traffic sting on Des Moines area interstates Friday

The traffic safety awareness project is occurring due to increased reports of dangerous driving behavior, leaders say.
Credit: WOI

DES MOINES, Iowa — Riskier driving among some in the Des Moines metro is prompting one group to increase its traffic enforcement efforts Friday.

The Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force plans to conduct a traffic safety awareness project. Law enforcement from several different Iowa jurisdictions will, among other things, pay close attention to impaired and distracted driving, plus speeding.

The task force said in a release this initiative is a compliment to other enforcement efforts this week through the Iowa State Patrol, the Des Moines Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.  

RELATED: Pet adoptions on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Death investigation underway in Collins after 3 bodies found in trailer