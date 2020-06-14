x
Lawsuit: Coach told Drake player to lie after shooting

Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property where Miller was shot.
Credit: AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Polk County Jail shows Tremell Murphy. A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by the basketball player alleges in a lawsuit filed June 9, 2020, that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August 2019, during a party. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. 

The Des Moines Register reports that Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the property near Drake University’s campus where the shooting happened in August during a party.

It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement. The university disputed the claims in a statement Friday. 

