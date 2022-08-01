Iowans mourn victims of Club Q mass shooting

The Blazing Saddle will host a vigil for Club Q victims at 6 p.m. on Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's LGBTQ community is banding together in support and solidarity following the Club Q mass shooting on Saturday.

For many community members, the shooting has brought to light memories of a similar tragedy, when a gunman opened fire on the Pulse nightclub in Miami, killing 49 people and wounding more than 50 others.

"Every time one of these happens, oh we send our thoughts and prayers," said Robert Eikleberry, co-owner of the Blazing Saddle. "Thoughts and prayers don't do much for the dead."

Eikleberry has been taking care of the Des Moines metro's LGBTQ community at the Blazing Saddle for almost 40 years.

As his community struggles with the loss, Eikleberry is glad to give them a place to mourn. The Blazing Saddle will host a vigil for Club Q victims at 6 p.m. on Monday.

"A lot of kids don't have family they can go to so they rely on us. And we're gonna be here for them," Eikleberry said.

Hate crimes against LGBTQ people as a whole were up 51% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

Local advocates say escalating rhetoric around LGBTQ issues at the state and national level isn't slowing that down.

"What we've seen is that having conversations around whether or not an entire group of people should have the right to simply exist, is certainly not helping create a community," said Becky Tayler, executive director of Iowa Safe Schools.

As community members continue to grieve, many struggle to come up with the words to describe the loss, and they hope that this tragedy might finally be the last.

"We're all God's children. You all have a right to live and feel free. So let's keep it that way," Eikleberry said.