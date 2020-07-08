Liberty University's Falwell taking leave of absence

A one-sentence statement from the private Virginia university Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed to an indefinite leave of absence, "effective immediately."

The private Virginia university issued a one-sentence statement Friday announcing the decision. It said the Executive Committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and requested that Falwell take leave, “to which he has agreed, effective immediately.”

Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the Lynchburg university founded by his father, the late evangelist the Rev. Jerry Falwell.