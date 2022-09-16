Families alarmed by false active shooter call at Lincoln High School Thursday

The Des Moines Police Department says the person who called in the false alarm could face misdemeanor charges when found.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines parents and students are shaken after an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Thursday.

It turned out to be a hoax, and the Des Moines Police Department is investigating.

Diane Faris, the parent of two students at Lincoln said she felt unnerved when she was notified the school received a call for a shooter situation.

Lincoln High School Principal Paul Williamson detailed the incident in a Facebook post. He said that police arrived to the school a little before 3:00 p.m. and swarmed the campus.

He said police checked the school but they "quickly learned that this was a 'swatting' incident because a number of factors including the fact that Lincoln does not have a room 21 and no gunshots were ever heard."

Faris said finding out the call was fake put her at ease but she really appreciated learning the police acted fast and went straight to the school.

"They responded with a large presence," she said. "It doesn't always happen that way, but that tells me they took this instance very seriously."

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said they were able to jump into action so quickly because they have practiced for situations like this before.

"There's too much at risk to delay our response at all so it's a measured response but a massive response," Parizek said.

He also noted this is the first swatting situation the department has dealt with at a school.

According to Parizek, the incident is currently under investigation and it might take some time to solve because the caller was likely disguised.

Even though the call was fake, some parents and students were still shaken.

"Even if you were reassuring them that everything was okay in there, you could still see the weight of the stress and fear on their faces," Parizek said. "And that when it comes to a swatting incident, [that] is probably one of the most frustrating pieces."