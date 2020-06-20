x
Linn County deputies charge Shellsburg man in fatal crash

The arrest followed an April 1 head-on crash in a construction area west of Cedar Rapids that killed 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout.
Credit: WOI

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Linn County deputies arrested a Shellsburg man on charges related to a two-car crash that killed a Cedar Rapids woman. 

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 30-year-old Bryce Wagehoft, on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The arrest followed an April 1 head-on crash in a construction area west of Cedar Rapids that killed 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout, who was driving east. 

Wagehoft was driving a westbound vehicle and was ejected by the crash. He was found trapped under a vehicle. Two passengers in Wagehoft’s vehicle also were injured. Wagehoft was held in the Linn County jail. 

