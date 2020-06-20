Linn County deputies charge Shellsburg man in fatal crash

The arrest followed an April 1 head-on crash in a construction area west of Cedar Rapids that killed 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Linn County deputies arrested a Shellsburg man on charges related to a two-car crash that killed a Cedar Rapids woman.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 30-year-old Bryce Wagehoft, on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

