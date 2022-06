List of cooling centers in central Iowa 2022

Summer weather is heating up, and cooling centers are opening their doors. Here's when and where to find refuge from high temperatures.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 10-day forecast predicts highs averaging 90 degrees, so here's where to go to beat the heat.

If you need assistance getting to any of these locations, DART is providing free rides to cooling centers starting Sat., June 11 through Wed., June 15.

Altoona

Altoona Public Library (700 8th St. SW)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Ankeny

Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library (1250 SW District Drive)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bondurant

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Bondurant Community Library (104 2nd St. NE)

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Clive

Clive Public Library (1900 NW 114th St)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9am - 5pm

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Des Moines

Animal Rescue League Iowa (5452 NE 22nd St)

Monday-Friday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pets welcome

Central Library (1000 Grand Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Creative Visions (1343 13th St)

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Side Library (2559 Hubbell Ave)

Monday-Tuesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Forest Ave Library (1326 Forest Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Four Mile Community Recreation Center (3711 Easton Blvd)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Ave Library (5000 Franklin Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Merle Hay Mall (3800 Merle Hay Road)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sunday: 12:30-5:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

North Side Library (3516 5th Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northwest Community Center (5110 Franklin Ave)

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Norwoodville Senior Center (3077 NE 46th Ave)

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Park Fair Mall (100 E. Euclid Ave)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center (2100 SE 5th St)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Polk County Central Senior Center (2008 Forest Ave)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Polk County Health Department (1907 Carpenter Ave)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Side Library (1111 Porter Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Side Community Center (100 Payton Ave)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Southridge Mall (1111 E. Army Post Road)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave)

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Elkhart

Elkhart City Hall (260 NW Main St)

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Johnston

Johnston Public Library (6700 Merle Hay Road)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Mitchellville

Mitchellville City Hall (204 Center Ave. N)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill Public Library (5151 Maple Drive #2)

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Polk City

City Community Safety Building (112 3rd St)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Urbandale

Urbandale Public Library (3520 86th St)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Waukee

Waukee Public Safety Building (1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Des Moines

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (doors open at 8 a.m.)

West Des Moines Public Library (4000 Mills Civic Parkway)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Windsor Heights

Windsor Heights Public Safety Building (1133 66th St)

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.