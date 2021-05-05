The Davenport Police Department has announced they have an update in the Breasia Terrell case that will be provided at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

Breasia, a 10-year-old girl from Davenport was reported missing in July of 2020. Her remains were found several months later in Clinton County. Two fishermen found the remains north of DeWitt along 270th Street in late March.

During a press conference on March 31, Davenport's Chief of Police, Paul Sikorski, said that her disappearance had been investigated as a homicide. At that point there was no timeline for possible charges in her death.

"It's tragic. This news is heartbreaking to both Breasia's family and our Davenport community," Sikorski said back on March 31. "We know our community is anxious for information regarding the investigation and any charges that may be forthcoming."