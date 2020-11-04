Live COVID-19 updates: 7 more Iowans die from coronavirus, fatalities in the state reach 41

Totals from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,587 positive cases, 41 deaths and 16,005 negative tests as of Sunday afternoon.

Local 5 is compiling the latest on the coronavirus to keep you updated as the state reaches its peak.

Current positive COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500 during Easter weekend.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 77 positive cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the state total to 1,587.

16,005 Iowans total have tested negative for the virus.

Seven additional deaths were also reported on Saturday. The state total is 41.

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

Sunday, April 12

Latest numbers from Iowa Dept. of Public Health

The Iowa Department of Public Health is transitioning to new reporting time frame. These numbers do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing, according to the IDPH.

A total of 1,587 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. 16,005 Iowans have tested negative for the virus.

Seven more Iowans died, the highest number of fatalities Iowa has reported in one day. Overall, 41 Iowans have died from the virus. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported those deaths from:

Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The locations and age ranges of the newly positive cases are:

Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),

Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Iowans find ways to celebrate Easter

Several churches across the state are holding virtual services Sunday morning. Let us know how you're celebrating! Text 515-457-1026.

Saturday, April 11

Latest numbers from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health

122 additional positive cases in Iowa brings to the statewide total to 1,510.

15,622 tests have returned negative for the coronavirus as of Saturday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced three additional deaths Saturday morning.

Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)

Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

City of Adel lists a few changes due to COVID-19

The City of Adel continues to update its residents on how COVID-19 is impacting them. Here are some new details:

Temporary burn ban now in place within City limits

Pet license registration deadline extended to June 30, 2020

The April 14 Adel City Council meeting's public hearings are canceled, will be held electronically

Garage Sales, Spring Cleanup and Hazardous Waste Collection events are postponed