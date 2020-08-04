Live COVID-19 updates: 97 additional positive cases in Iowa, additional death confirmed

Wednesday morning total numbers: 1,145 positive cases, 27 deaths and 12,821 negative tests.

Local 5 is gathering the latest information on COVID-19 as it develops.

There are now 1,145 positive cases in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gov. Reynolds didn't report any additional deaths at her press conference, however a release from her office said an elderly adult (81+) from Linn County died from COVID-19 complications Tuesday.

12,821 Iowans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 431 Iowans have recovered from the virus.That is 38 percent of the total reported cases.

Wednesday, April 8

American Family Insurance giving back $6.9M to Iowa auto customers

American Family Insurance announced it will be giving back $6.9 million to its customers. Iowa's Division of Insurance made the approval.

This is part of the company's plan to return $200 million to customers who are driving less due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will receive their payments by check and can use the money for whatever they want.

State's response to 3 employees testing positive for COVID-19 at Veterans Home in Marshall County

Gov. Reynolds confirmed with Local 5's Rachel Droze that as of Wednesday, there have been three positive cases of COVID-19 among staff at the Veterans Home in Marshall County.

The facility has had 25 residents tested for COVID-19. None of them tested positive for the virus. 25 staff members have been tested, 19 have come back negative. Three have tested positive and three are still pending, Reynolds said.

A staff member that tested positive on March 26 but had no contact with any of the residents. Another staff member tested positive the following day, however they hadn't been working since March 17, Reynolds said. They weren't a direct care provider.

The last staff member to test positive worked at the facility up until March 29. Anyone who had contact with any of these workers was notified, according to Reynolds. They're all watching for symptoms and being tested if they do show symptoms.

"Also, all direct care staff are expected to wear surgical mask and face shields at all times when they're dealing with the residents," Reynolds said, "and the non-direct care providers are required to use homemade mask, and if they would like to shield those who are being provided as well."

Reynolds expands Small Business Relief Program from $4M to $24M

Gov. Reynolds announced the expansion of the Small Business Relief Program in Iowa from $2 million to $24 million.

It'll be provided through the State Economic Emergency Fund and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, according to Reynolds.

Latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health

Gov. Reynolds announce an additional 97 positive cases in the state. The total is now 1,145. Worth County has its first positive case, meaning 79 out of Iowa's 99 counties have seen positive cases.

The locations and age ranges of the new positive cases are:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 child (0-17 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Harrison County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Henry County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Muscatine County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Webster County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Worth County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Reynolds didn't report any additional deaths during her press conference, however a release from her office said an elderly adult (81+) from Linn County died from COVID-19 complications Tuesday

12,821 Iowans have tested negative for the virus.

The State Hygienic Lab has the capacity to test 1,329 Iowans.

There are 122 Iowans hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Tuesday night. 431 Iowans have recovered from the virus. That is 38 percent of the total positive cases reported in the state.

MidAmerican Energy Company donates $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

MidAmerican Energy Company announced its foundation will donate $500,000 to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19 related response efforts throughout its service area.

The money from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation is pledged to more than 30 organizations, like local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other needs.

Des Moines Public Schools lays out plan for finishing year online

Des Moines Public Schools will complete the 2019-20 school year through distance learning starting next week for high school seniors, April 20 for other high school grades, and April 27 for all other students.

Metro Waste Authority postpones some spring clean-ups

The Metro Waste Authority wants metro residents to know that some spring clean-ups are postponed due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the communities to postpone spring clean-up events are:

Altoona

Bondurant

Clive

Des Moines

Grimes

Johnston

Mitchellville

Pleasant Hill

Runnells

Urbandale

West Des Moines

Large items that need to be thrown out can be brought to the Metro Park East Landfill, which is open regular hours. More information about how the Metro Waste Authority is handling the COVID-19 crisis can be found by clicking/tapping here.