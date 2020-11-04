Live COVID-19 updates: Communities find ways to celebrate Easter Sunday; Total positive cases surpass 1,500

Totals from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,510 positive cases, 34 deaths and 15,622 negative tests as of Saturday morning.

Local 5 is compiling the latest on the coronavirus to keep you updated as the state reaches its peak.

Current positive COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500 during Easter weekend.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 122 positive cases Saturday morning, bringing the state total to 1,510.

15,622 Iowans total have tested negative for the virus.

Three additional deaths were also reported on Saturday. The state total is 34.

Sunday, April 12

Gov. Kim Reynolds is not scheduled for a press conference.

Iowans find ways to celebrate Easter

Several churches across the state are holding virtual services Sunday morning. Let us know how you're celebrating! Text 515-457-1026.

Saturday, April 11

Latest numbers from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health

122 additional positive cases in Iowa brings to the statewide total to 1,510.

15,622 tests have returned negative for the coronavirus as of Saturday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced three additional deaths Saturday morning.

Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)

Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

City of Adel lists a few changes due to COVID-19

The City of Adel continues to update its residents on how COVID-19 is impacting them. Here are some new details:

Temporary burn ban now in place within City limits

Pet license registration deadline extended to June 30, 2020

The April 14 Adel City Council meeting's public hearings are canceled, will be held electronically

Garage Sales, Spring Cleanup and Hazardous Waste Collection events are postponed