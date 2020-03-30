Live COVID-19 updates: Iowa deaths up to 6 and positive cases now at 424; 80/35 Music Festival canceled

As of Monday morning, there have been 6,162 negative cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Iowa's total number of positive COVID-19 cases climbed past 400 Monday morning, with 88 additional positive cases bringing the total to 424.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered most non-essential businesses closed until at least April 7, suspended non-essential medical and dental procedures and asked schools to close until April 13.

Monday, March 30

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Latest numbers from Iowa Department of Public Health

Two additional deaths were also reported: Both individuals 81 or older, one from Linn County and one from Washington County.

There have now been six total COVID-19 fatalities in Iowa.

2020 80/35 Music Fest canceled

Downtown Des Moines' 80/35 Music Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

"It's with a sad song in our hearts to inform you our friends, volunteers, artists and passion music fans that we have decided to cancel the 13th annual 80/38 festival," organizers wrote on social media.

Principal Charity Classic rescheduled for September

The Principal Charity Classic presented by Wells Fargo is rescheduled from May 26-31 to Sept. 1-6 at Wakonda Club in Des Moines. All tickets purchased to this point will be honored for the new date.

“Iowans have remarkable strength in unifying toward a common cause,” said Dan Houston, Chairman, President and CEO of Principal.

“Right now, our collective efforts are focused on immediate response to the current crisis. But when we get through this – and I know we will -- we look forward to joining together, once again, at the Principal Charity Classic for great golf in support of Iowa children’s charities.”

ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit to keep "essential abortion procedures" available in Iowa during pandemic

The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood Federation of America filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds and other state officials to "ensure that patients can continue to access essential, time-sensitive surgical abortion services" during the COVID-19 crisis.

The lawsuit is in response to Reynolds' Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for COVID-19 and her statement published in the Des Moines Register on March 27, taking the position that surgical abortion is prohibited under the proclamation.

MercyOne North Iowa confirms employee tested positive

An employee at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent from President and CEO Rod Schlader. The letter is dated for March 27.

Schlader's letter says the employee followed the hospital's protocols and stayed home when they didn't feel well. The employee realized they had contact with someone who had tested positive with COVID-19. They were tested shortly after.

No personal details were shared about the employee, but Schlader stated that the employee had no direct contact with any patients.

Updated leave policy from Iowa Workforce Development

Workers in Iowa will not longer have to use all of their paid leave in order to become eligible for unemployment benefits, Iowa Workforce Development announced Monday.

The change is effective immediately but is not retroactive and claims will not be backdated prior to the week of March 29 for new or existing claims by individuals who work for employers.

According to IWD, the paid leave usage requirement was part of the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded entirely by emloyers and "is the source of all benefit payment to claimants." The recently-signed CARES Act "has provided a significant source of additional funding for claimants" regarding COVID-19.

"Due to the complexity of program requirements, this process will take time," IWD said in a statement. "As the programs become available, IWD will post updates on our website, and share through media outlets and social media. We appreciate your patience as we work through the details."

For updates about COVID-19-related information, please visit www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.