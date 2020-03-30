Live COVID-19 updates: MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive; 4 deaths, 336 positive cases in Iowa as of Sunday night

5,013 tests have come back negative, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Iowa's total number of positive COVID-19 cases climbed past 300 over the weekend, as well as a confirmed fourth death.

Johnson (65) and Polk (50) are the only two counties as of Sunday night with 50 or more confirmed cases, according to information from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered most non-essential businesses closed until at least April 7, suspended non-essential medical and dental procedures and asked schools to close until April 13.

Monday, March 30

MercyOne North Iowa confirms employee tested positive

An employee at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent from President and CEO Rod Schlader. The letter is dated for March 27.

Schlader's letter says the employee followed the hospital's protocols and stayed home when they didn't feel well. The employee realized they had contact with someone who had tested positive with COVID-19. They were tested shortly after.

No personal details were shared about the employee, but Schlader stated that the employee had no direct contact with any patients.

Updated leave policy from Iowa Workforce Development

Workers in Iowa will not longer have to use all of their paid leave in order to become eligible for unemployment benefits, Iowa Workforce Development announced Monday.

The change is effective immediately but is not retroactive and claims will not be backdated prior to the week of March 29 for new or existing claims by individuals who work for employers.

According to IWD, the paid leave usage requirement was part of the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded entirely by emloyers and "is the source of all benefit payment to claimants." The recently-signed CARES Act "has provided a significant source of additional funding for claimants" regarding COVID-19.

"Due to the complexity of program requirements, this process will take time," IWD said in a statement. "As the programs become available, IWD will post updates on our website, and share through media outlets and social media. We appreciate your patience as we work through the details."

For updates about COVID-19-related information, please visit www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.