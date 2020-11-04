Live COVID-19 updates: Total positive cases near 1,400 in Iowa; Reynolds signs new public health emergency proclamation

Totals from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,388 positive cases, 31 deaths and 14,565 negative cases as of Friday.

118 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, bringing the state's total to 1,388.

14,565 tests have returned negative for the coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 862, and 506 Iowans have recovered as of Thursday evening.

Gov. Reynolds announced two additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 31.

Reynolds said that the State Hygienic Lab has the capacity to test 1,974.

81 total counties now have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The Iowa DPH put out the following county-by-county breakdown of new cases:

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 118 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60)

Black Hawk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clarke County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 child (0-17 years), 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 2 adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Union County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Winnebago County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

For the latest coronavirus coverage, text FACTS to 515-457-1026.

Saturday, April 11

Gov. Kim Reynolds is not scheduled for a press conference.

City of Adel lists a few changes due to COVID-19

The City of Adel continues to update its residents on how COVID-19 is impacting them. Here are some new details:

Temporary burn ban now in place within City limits

Pet license registration deadline extended to June 30, 2020

The April 14 Adel City Council meeting's public hearings are canceled, will be held electronically

Garage Sales, Spring Cleanup and Hazardous Waste Collection events are postponed