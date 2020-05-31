Candlelight vigil for George Floyd being held

DES MOINES, Iowa — A candlelight vigil is being held in Union Park Sunday evening to honor George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Candlelight vigil for George Floyd held in Des Moines
1 / 11
The vigil had a nine-minute moment of silence as a reference to the nine minutes Floyd spent under now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee before he eventually died.
Floyd's death sparked protests across the nation, many of which turned violent, including the two in Des Moines Friday and Saturday nights.