Candlelight vigil for George Floyd being held

The vigil is being held at Union Park in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A candlelight vigil is being held in Union Park Sunday evening to honor George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The vigil had a nine-minute moment of silence as a reference to the nine minutes Floyd spent under now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee before he eventually died.

Attendees to a candlelight vigil for George Floyd in Des Moines, IA take a nine-minute moment of silence, as a reference to the nine minutes Floyd spent under the knee of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Monday.

Floyd's death sparked protests across the nation, many of which turned violent, including the two in Des Moines Friday and Saturday nights.

