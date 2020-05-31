Candlelight vigil for George Floyd being held

The vigil is being held at Union Park in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A candlelight vigil is being held in Union Park Sunday evening to honor George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The vigil had a nine-minute moment of silence as a reference to the nine minutes Floyd spent under now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee before he eventually died.