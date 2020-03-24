Live updates: Free boxed lunches offered to truck drivers; confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa top 100

As of Monday morning, there were 105 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Half of those cases were confirmed over the weekend, and the virus is now in community spread, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

2,043 tests have come back negative.

National organizations and local businesses are implementing changes to guard against the spread of the virus.

Reynolds' state agencies have coordinated a new website for the latest details and information about coronavirus in our state. Go here for updated information and graphs that track the disease in our state.

Tuesday, March 24

Complimentary boxed meals for truckers

They're on the roads bringing us the essentials items we need and today the Iowa Motor Truck Association will be providing one thousand boxed lunches for truck drivers.

Drivers can get their complimentary lunch at the Jasper County Weigh Station Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and and Wednesday in Dallas County.

The boxed lunches have been prepared by Gateway Market, In The Bag Deli, Main Street Café & Bakery and Palmer's Deli.