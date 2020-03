Live updates: State health emergency closes restaurants and bars; Tulip Time canceled

The coronavirus is now in community spread in Iowa, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Tuesday morning. Click here to read the full details.

With more than two dozen COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Tuesday evening and national organizations implementing changes to guard against the spread of the virus, Local 5 has compiled what is and isn't happening across the state.

The coronavirus is now in community spread in Iowa, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

29 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 199 still being monitored, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Reynolds recommended that schools close for four weeks, and many have responded that they will.

Wednesday, March 18

Des Moines Parks and Recreation

Facilities have closed with events canceled and postponed through May 11. Parks and trails remain open.

Grocery stores open for individuals at higher risk for COVID-19

Customers at Fareway's Urbandale location utilize the 8-9 a.m. hour designated for individuals 65 years old and up, expecting mothers and people with underlying health issues.

Tuesday, March 17

Additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa

29 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday evening.

Three of the new cases were confirmed in Johnson County, while Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas counties each contained one confirm case.

Pella Tulip Time canceled

For only the second time in its 85-year history, the annual Pella Tulip Time has been canceled.

"This is the only way that we can keep our visitors safe, our volunteers, our participants, our residents of Pella and anyone else involved in the festival," said Valerie Van Kooten, Executive Director of Pella Historical Society and Museums. "We feel we must take the warnings of the CDC and the [Iowa Department of Public Health] very seriously."

Gov. Reynolds issues a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency



All bars and restaurants in Iowa closed suddenly at noon Tuesday following an emergency health proclamation from Gov. Reynolds due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster," Reynolds said. "I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19. The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Establishments can still offer delivery and drive-thru options.

Grocery shopping will look a little different due to coronavirus outbreak

Stores will be reducing their hours to allow for more time to clean and stock the shelves. A special hour in the morning will be dedicated to allow senior shoppers, expecting mothers, and folks with underlying health conditions to shop.

ALDI: New store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Fareway: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with the first hour (8-9 a.m.) reserved for those 65 and older, expecting mothers and individuals with a "serious chronic medical condition".

Hy-Vee: All stores (excluding convenience stores, which will run during their normal hours) will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Target: Reduced hours with stores closing by 9 p.m. daily; first hour of each day reserved for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Walmart: All locations o pen 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Monday, March 16

Schools closing, spring high school athletics suspended

School districts around the state have announced closings amid the COVID-19.

For a full list of school closings, click here.

Spring athletics have also been suspended four weeks, per Gov. Reynolds' recommendation.

Among the districts that have cancelled classes and activities for four weeks: Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines, Southeast Polk and Waukee. Des Moines Public School District, the largest educator in the state, said that it's getting creative to reach students right now.

Law enforcement

The lobby of the Polk County Jail and Polk County Sheriff's Ofice Patrol headquarters will be closed to the public.

Visitors are asked to utilize the I-web visitation service available online to communicate with inmates. The Sheriff’s Office is working to provide up to two free online visits each week utilizing I-web visit. Professional visits will be conducted in the same manor or over the phone.

Prairie Meadows

The casino, race track and hotel will be temporarily closing, affective 5 p.m. Monday. No specific return date has been determined yet.

Prairie Meadows has put a compensation plan into effect to help affected employees. The plan will last 30 days, and will be re-evaluated if the shut-down lasts longer than that.

St. Patrick's Day festivities canceled

The St. Patrick's Day Block Party, hosted by Annie's Irish Pub, is postponed. Annie's staff and Des Moines city officials are working to figure out a new date.

“We love to celebrate this holiday with our friends every year,” Annie’s Owner Annie Baldwin said in a statement. “But we take these recommendations by our leaders seriously, so we’ve decided to postpone the event.”

The Des Moines St. Paddy's 5K and Half Marathon has also been postponed to a later date, which has yet to be determined.

This year's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled.

Science Center of Iowa

The Science Center is closed through March 27. The plan is to open back up on Saturday the 28th, but will stay closed longer if guidelines from the CDC, IDPH and Gov. Reynolds call for it.

The SCI preschool program will remain open through the 20th, and will be re-evaluated after that point.

Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Scienc... e Center of Iowa will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, March 16, at 10:00 am, through Friday, March 27. All events and programming during this period also are cancelled.

Des Moines Performing Arts

All Civic Center performances are postponed through March 22, including My Fair Lady, which was set to run March 17-22.

The Des Moines Symphony's performance of Carmina Burana is postponed to sometime in the fall.

Anyone with tickets to these events should retain those tickets.

Public libraries

All Des Moines Public Library locations will be closed until further notice. With that, they are now offering the public a chance to download a digital library card.

Des Moines Public Library Due to the Des Moines Public Library being closed to the public, we ... are now offering people the opportunity to sign up for a digital library card. If you already have a Des Moines Public Library card, you do not need a digital card to access digital materials.

The Ames Public Library will be closed starting Tuesday through May 15. E-books and other online resources will still be available.

Ames Public Library Ames Public Library is working with the City of Ames, community part... ners, and health partners to take proactive precautions in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the safety of library staff, volunteers, and customers.

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden announced Monday that they will close Tuesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 31 "in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19".

All events, classes and programs during this time period are also postponed or canceled.

The Botanical Garden plans to reopen on Thursday, April 1, but will "continue to follow the recommendations" of public health officials and Gov. Reynolds, according to a statement.

Entertainment

Several shows at Wells Fargo Arena—MercyMe, Sesame Street Live!, Jeff Dunham and CHER—have been cancelled or postponed.

CHER: April 16 show has been rescheduled to September 28

MercyMe: March 26 concert has been postponed.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic: March 30 & 31 shows have been cancelled

Jeff Dunham: April 1 shows has been moved to July 30

Wooly's in Des Moines' East Village has closed their box office through March 31 and are "working to reschedule" shows.

AMC Theatres, which operations locations in Des Moines (Southridge 12) and Urbandale (Cobblestone 9) will close for 6 to 12 weeks.

Food and shopping