Live updates: Still no shelter-in-place order for Iowa as COVID-19 cases sit at 699

The latest Iowa Department of Public Health numbers came in Friday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

699 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, with negative tests totaling 8,764 as of Friday morning.

No additional deaths were reported Friday morning, leaving the state's total at 11.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK: Live updates: No shelter-in-place order ordered as COVID-19 cases in Iowa sits at 699

Saturday, April 4

Waukee Area Christian Services fund-raising gala will be online

Waukee Area Christian Services is heading in a "new direction" for their 4th annual fund-raising gala this month. The "Creating Connections" gala will be completely virtual.

The fundraiser will start on Monday, April 14 and will finish with a live streaming event scheduled for Friday night on April 17. Their goal is to raise $52,000.