Study looks at which type of face masks are most effective

Scientists at Florida Atlantic University looked at how well face masks obstructed droplets.

FLORIDA, USA — A new study is showing not only the importance of people wearing a face covering, but the specific type to wear, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We are basically looking at two main characteristics for the masks," Dr. Sid Verma, Assistant Professor at Florida Atlantic University, said in an ABC News interview. "The first was the type of fabric that we used and the second was the construction of the mask."

Researchers at FAU examined how effective face masks are in obstructing droplets.

They tested several masks, such as bandana-style covering, a loosely folded cotton handkerchief mask, a homemade two layered quilted cotton mask and an over the counter cone-style mask.

Researchers used a laser to detect droplets, as they were coughed or sneezed out of the mannequin.

Those that performed the worst: the single-layered bandana.

Among the best performers: the over-the-counter and homemade two-layered quilted cotton masks.

Dr. Verma said despite the findings, these coverings aren't always going to give full-blown protection.

"Masks are not 100% effective. There's always some leakage from the sides," he said. "So that's why it's important to use a combination of face masks and social distancing."

More information about the study is available here.

