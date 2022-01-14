Scammers spoofing Dallas County Sheriff's Office number to steal money

The sheriff's office believes the scammers are utilizing an app or other software to show the administration phone number

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents they will never ask them for money after it received more than 75 calls in two days about a person identifying themselves as a deputy.

A release from the sheriff's office says this time the scammer is identifying themself as Sgt. Derrick Jones, who is not an actual employee, and calling to request money from residents for missing jury duty. The scammer is also spoofing the office's administration phone lines (515-993-4771).

The scammer is also threatening to arrest residents if they don't comply, according to the sheriff's office.

"The scammers are very diligent and are changing their contact phone number when we try to contact them back, making it impossible to speak with them," the release says.

The sheriff's office believes the scammers are utilizing an app or other software to show the administration phone number when they are in fact calling from somewhere else.

"We currently have no way to track these suspects down and more than likely the suspects are not even in the United States," the sheriff's office said.

So, what should you do if you get a call like this?

The sheriff's office says you should hang up immediately if you are contacted by a "Sgt. Jones" or anyone else who says they are from the department and requesting money from you.

You should be skeptical any time someone asks you for money over the phone. The same goes if they ask you to pay using a third-party payment option.