Be wary of shady 'free' roof inspections, Better Business Bureau says

The City of Waukee says many residents have reported phone calls from roof repair companies offering free inspections. Here's what the BBB wants you to look out for.

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Facebook post from the City of Waukee Tuesday says residents have reported receiving phone calls from roof repair companies offering free inspections, but these calls were likely scammers.

The Better Business Bureau says roofing scams become more common as warmer weather and summer storms settle in. Back in March, the BBB reported it had already received reports of shady "free" roof inspections.

The scam is simple— a person may receive a call or find a person claiming to represent a roofing company standing on their front step. According to recent reports, con artists often use the name of the state plus "roofing" or "construction" as their business name.

The individual then offers a free inspection, but why?

The BBB says the person may claim that their company is working on a neighbor's home and is offering inspections to those nearby. However, if a homeowner asks questions about where the business is located, the answers may be vague, or if a homeowner is on the phone, the caller might just hang up.

Once a person accepts the free inspection, the "inspector" will show up. If they don't find enough wear and tear to merit a whole new roof, they may fabricate it by tearing off shingles to mimic damage, according to the BBB.

So how should folks avoid these types of scams?

The BBB says the following are the biggest points to be wary of:

Beware of unsolicited offers

Get your insurance company to inspect your roof

Research roofing companies before hiring