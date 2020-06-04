Here's how you can get legal help in Iowa during coronavirus crisis

Gov. Reynolds announced an additional resource for Iowans seeking legal help during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 31.

IOWA, USA — It's been said constantly the past few weeks: "These are unprecedented times."

It's true, we are all experiencing something completely new and uncertain. It might be the first time that some of us have needed to seek legal advice.

Local 5 gathered some resources for you to use just in case you need it.

Legal Information Hotline

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an additional resource for Iowans on March 31. The COVID-19 Legal Information Hotline is available for any Iowan seeking legal advice. The toll-free number is 1-800-332-0419.

It's provided by Iowa Legal Aid, Iowa State Bar Association and the Polk County Volunteer Lawyer Project.

Iowa Legal Aid

Iowa Legal Aid is also accepting applications for legal help on a variety of topics from housing to employment issues.

You can apply for help by calling 1-800-532-1275.

Iowans ages 60 years and older can call 1-800-992-8161 or apply online by clicking/tapping here.

You can find more resources about the coronavirus outbreak by visiting the Iowa Legal Aid website.

If they aren't able to help you, the Iowa State Bar Association can help you find an attorney by clicking/tapping here. A private attorney there can talk with you for a fee of $25 for 30 minutes of legal advice.