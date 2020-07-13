5 ways to can monitor your child's internet activity

Concerned with what your kids are doing online? Here are a few ways you can keep tabs on them.

IOWA, USA — Parents are wondering how they can monitor their kids' internet activity as some schools move to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 5 is On Your Side with a list of apps available to download..

Mobicip

According to their website, Mobicip (pronounced mo-be-sip) is named after mobile Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA), which is a regulation created by the U.S. government to mandate secure internet access provided by public libraries and schools.

This app can filter internet searches, locate devices, limit screen time and block certain games and apps on a child's device. It's $3.33 a month to protect five devices.

Find out more on pricing by clicking/tapping here.

Qustodio

Qustodio is "designed to solve parents' concerns" about their kids' internet activity, according to their website.

After installing this app, parents can block inappropriate content, limit screen time and control what games and apps are on their child's device.

It can also monitor social networks like YouTube and Facebook as well as monitor calls and texts. Parents can also locate where their kids' device is at.

This app is free, however premium plans include even more features on devices.

Kaspersky Safe Kids

The Kaspersky Safe Kids app can be connected to a My Kaspersky account to help monitor how kids use their time online.

The free option for this app allows parents to filter online searches and manage app usage and screen time. The premium version, which totals to $14.99 a year, tags on screen time scheduling, social network monitoring and more.

You can compare the free and premium option by clicking/tapping here.

OurPact

OurPact says it is the "catch-all family locator and screen time management solution" that parents have been waiting for.

There are three versions of the app that parents can take download:

Free — Allows parents to schedule screen time and block or grant access to websites and apps on one of their kids' devices

Plus — Does the same, but for 10 devices at $1.99 a month.

Premium — $6.99 a month, however, it provides more features such as web filters, screen time allowance and device locating

Find out more by visiting OurPact's website.

Utilize device's built-in features