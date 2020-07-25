Eviction moratorium ends today: How you can get help

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both the federal and state eviction moratoriums are closed as of Saturday, placing many central Iowa renters at risk of eviction or homelessness in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Polk County Continuum of Care (CoC) provided a list of what you should know as a renter to maintain safe and stable housing as the pandemic continues:
- Only a judge can lawfully evict a tenant
- If a landlord tells a renter they have to move out, they do not have to move out until they receive notice of the judge's order.
- Funding assistance has been made available through various programs in Central Iowa to help with those facing potential eviction.
The CoC also listed the following as resources for housing assistance:
- Home Inc., 515-243-1277
- Iowa Legal Aid, 1-800-532-1275
- COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program
- West Des Moines Human Services Rental/Mortgage Assistance, 515-222-3668 (for West Des Moines residents only)
- IMPACT, 515-518-4770 (for Des Moines residents only)