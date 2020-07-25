Eviction moratorium ends today: How you can get help

Know your rights as a renter in central Iowa. Here's a list of information and resources for you to maintain safe housing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both the federal and state eviction moratoriums are closed as of Saturday, placing many central Iowa renters at risk of eviction or homelessness in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polk County Continuum of Care (CoC) provided a list of what you should know as a renter to maintain safe and stable housing as the pandemic continues:

Only a judge can lawfully evict a tenant If a landlord tells a renter they have to move out, they do not have to move out until they receive notice of the judge's order. Funding assistance has been made available through various programs in Central Iowa to help with those facing potential eviction.

The CoC also listed the following as resources for housing assistance: