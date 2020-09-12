Still getting annoying robocalls? Here's what you can do

Local 5 is On Your Side to help you limit the number of robocalls you've been getting lately.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Your phone is ringing, but it's an unknown number— from the Cayman Islands? Folks living in Iowa know that's most likely a robocall.

These unwanted calls are increasing, so Local 5 reached out to the Iowa Attorney General's Office to see what they knew.

They said they don't have any specific guidance on the bizarre uptick, but they do have a few tips to keep the calls to a minimum:

Tip #1: Hang up

Just hang up. Don't confirm or give any information to the caller. This includes pressing buttons or saying "yes" in response to a question. The caller can find a way to use that information against you.

Tip #2: Contact your phone company

Many mobile or landline carriers offer robocall blocking services, some even for free. Others may charge you a few bucks.

Tip #3: Download a blocking app

Call-blocking apps can be very useful in reducing robocalls. YouMail is just one example. Apps like this can help you intercept robocalls before they reach you.

Tip #4: Get on the no-call list

You can register your name under the National Do Not Call Registry to get these scammers off your back. It's free to register, all you have to do is click/tap this link to add your number to the list.

Tip #5: File a complaint

If you have lost money because of a scam call, contact law enforcement or the AG's Consumer Protection Division. Your complaint could help agencies like these track trends and support enforcement investigations.

