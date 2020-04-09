If you don't go to TestIowa, where can you get tested?

Local 5 has heard your concerns and has the answers. There are three other options if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

IOWA, USA — If you're looking for a coronavirus testing site other than TestIowa, you're not alone.

The answer is that there are three options: your primary health care provider, The Iowa Clinic and Broadlawns Medical Center.

Broadlawns Hospital says that it offers COVID-19 testing through nasopharyngeal swabs, as well as saliva testing. They also ask that you speak to your primary health care provider first so that they can determine whether or not you need testing.

Broadlawns says it's currently targeting the following:

anyone who is admitted to our hospital

anyone with symptoms

anyone having a surgical procedure

and, in certain circumstances, those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and/or those needing tested for work or travel reasons

The cost for a nasal swab test is $99 and a saliva test is $65.

Broadlawns will bill your insurance and all forms of insurance are accepted.